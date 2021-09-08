Resistance force urges Int’l community not to recognize Taliban

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members at the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS

Anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan have asked the international community not to recognize newly formed Taliban government calling the cabinet 'illegal'

Taliban on Tuesday announced an interim cabinet - which has no women, and consists entirely of Taliban leaders or their associates - has also been criticised by the US.

Fighters opposing the Taliban in the Panjshir province said the new government was "illegal".

The US expressed expressed concern at figures linked to attacks on US forces.

The interim cabinet is led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who is on a UN blacklist. Another figure, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is wanted by the American FBI.

The NRF said it considered the announcement of the Taliban's caretaker cabinet "a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people".

The Taliban insist they have now defeated the National Resistance Front (NRF) in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, but NRF leaders say they are still fighting.

In a statement, the US state department said: "We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.

"We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

The statement said Washington would "continue to hold the Taliban to their commitments" to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents, "including permitting flights currently ready to fly out of Afghanistan".

"We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries," it said, adding: "The world is watching closely."

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a sweeping offensive more than three weeks ago. It now faces many tough challenges in the conflict-torn country, including stabilising the economy and gaining international recognition.