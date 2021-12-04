Residents flee as Indonesia volcano spews ash

A volcanic eruption in Indonesia has sent ash and smoke flying 50,000ft in the air. Thus far, no casualties have been reported.

Residents near Mt Semeru in eastern Java have been fleeing and rescuers are travelling into the affected area, report BBC.

Local news agency Antara said a thick rain of volcanic ash was blotting out the Sun in two local districts.

16.50

BPBD Provinsi Jatim dan BPBD Lumajang telah menuju lokasi untuk melakukan assesment dan evakuasi warga di sekitar Gunung Semeru. Silahkan mention jika ada yang dilokasi@PRB_BNPB pic.twitter.com/DYj8qIW23u— jogjaupdate.com (@JogjaUpdate) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile a monitoring body issued a warning to airlines of an ash cloud rising up to 15,000m (50,000 ft).

It is not yet known if there have been any fatalities.

The volcano, which rises 3,676m above sea level, previously erupted in January.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) in Darwin, Australia said the ash appeared to have detached from the summit and was drifting south-west.

Kondisi erupsi Semeru saat ini. Silahkan mention jika ada yg dilokasi pic.twitter.com/5nnvqyoVJg— PRB Indonesia BNPB (Disaster Risk Reduction) (@PRB_BNPB) December 4, 2021

The VAAC provides advice to the aviation industry about the location and movement of potentially hazardous volcanic ash.

Footage on social media showed residents running away as a giant ash cloud rose behind them.