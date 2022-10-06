Record-setter Indian mountaineer Savita Kanswal among those killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

Savita Kanswal, who had set an Indian record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Makalu within a span of 15 days, was among the victims killed in the avalanche at Draupadi ka Danda-II in Uttarkashi district.

Kanswal's death was confirmed by the Principal of Uttarkashi- based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Col Amit Bisht on Wednesday, reports The Economic Times.

Her body has been retrieved along with four others so far.

On Tuesday, the avalanche hit a 41-member team of mountaineers as they were making their way back after climbing the peak.

As many as 10 were reportedly killed, while more than 20 mountaineering trainees are stuck following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain.

Nehru Institute of Mountaineering principal Amit Bisht said later said at least 10 people have been killed in the incident so far, news agency PTI reported, adding that eight have been rescued.

Kanswal was an instructor at NIM and accompanied the team to Draupadi Ka Danda-II.

Lonthru village, where she was from, has been shaken up with grief since the news of her demise broke.

Earlier this year, Kanswal had set a national record by climbing Mount Makalu and Mount Everest within 15 days.

Col Bisht said Kanswal was one of the best instructors at the institute.

He also added that she was ambitious and had the courage and resolve to fulfill her dreams.