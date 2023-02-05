Reaction to death of former Pakistan President Musharraf

South Asia

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:50 pm

Related News

Reaction to death of former Pakistan President Musharraf

Reuters
05 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Pakistan&#039;s President Pervez Musharraf arrives to meet Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Gordon Brown in Downing Street in London January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf arrives to meet Britain's Prime Minister Gordon Brown in Downing Street in London January 28, 2008. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.

Following are reactions to his death from former aides and analysts:

FAWAD CHAUDHRY, FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE, CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY

"He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him... Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan's history."

SHASHI THAROOR, INDIAN POLITICIAN, SAID ON TWITTER

"Once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the UN & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP"

MOSHARRAF ZAIDI, CEO OF TABADLAD, AN ISLAMABAD-BASED THINK TANK

"The most important legacy Gen. Musharraf leaves behind predates his time as president. It was his planning and execution of the Kargil War (against India) - against the judgement of military officers that preceded him and initially unbeknownst to the elected leaders at the time. The 1999 Kargil War permanently altered ... Pakistan."

World+Biz

Pervez Musharraf / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

7h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

4h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

1h | TBS Round Table
Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

3h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

2h | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain