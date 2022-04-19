In rare comments, Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges people to 'be united'

South Asia

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:29 am

Related News

In rare comments, Myanmar's Suu Kyi urges people to 'be united'

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:29 am
Myanmar&#039;s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has called for unity among her people, according to a source familiar with her legal proceedings, in rare remarks since her overthrow in a military coup last year.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar's late independence hero Aung San, is on trial accused of a litany of offences including violating a state secrets law and multiple counts of corruption, which carry combined maximum jail terms of more than 150 years.

"Aung San Suu Kyi tells the people 'be united', to have open dialogue among each other. 'Everyone has a different view - discuss and talk patiently,'" said the source, who asked not to be identified because the military is restricting information about Suu Kyi and her trial.

The source did not elaborate on why the Nobel laureate had urged unity but added that it was not a call for dialogue with the junta.

A military spokesman did not respond to a call seeking comment.

The source said a verdict is due next week on a corruption charge centred on allegations that she accepted bribes of cash and gold. Suu Kyi has denied wrongdoing.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup 14 months ago derailed a decade of democratic reforms and economic gains. The military has been accused by the United Nations and rights groups of atrocities, which it denies.

Suu Kyi was found guilty of several offences late last year, in a trial conducted behind closed doors and derided by the international community as a sham. She is currently being held at an unknown location.

Official statements about the trial have been rare and Suu Kyi's defence lawyers are the subjects of a gag order.

The junta says she is receiving due process by an independent judiciary.

World+Biz

Aung San Suu Kyi / Suu Kyi / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

40m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

40m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh