Rape convict Asaram's bail plea rejected by Indian Supreme Court

The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of religious leader rape convict Asaram Bapu.

"You will get Ayurvedic treatment in jail," the court said to the convict, reports the NDTV.

Asaram sought a temporary suspension of his sentence to pursue medical treatment at an Ayurveda centre in Uttarakhand.

He had asked for an interim bail for two months to undergo Ayurvedic treatment. He is serving life sentence for rape of a minor.