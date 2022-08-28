Rallies will be held, says Imran Khan as floods devastate Pakistan

Former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday (27 August) said that he was waging a fight for "Haqeeqi Azadi" (real freedom), which will continue even as the South Asian country is being devastated by floods.

"A massive campaign is being run through newspapers, friendly media, journalists and one particular media house that always protects the thieves. They are saying that this is not the time to hold rallies," Imran Khan said addressing a public gathering in Jhe­lum and denied that he was indulging in politics at a time of tragedy, reports The Dawn.

He said the movement will continue during heatwaves, floods and even wars.

Khan cen­su­red his rivals for what he claimed was "a planned campaign against the PTI,"

"I am waging war against these thieves who looted the country for 30 years. I am fighting for the supremacy of law. I am fighting for a country that was supposed to be an Islamic welfare state. I will keep helping my people, but I will not spare you," he said, referring to his political opponents.

Taking a jibe at Shehbaz Sharif's government, Khan said that he is being asked not to hold rallies during floods, but the present Pak government continues to "push the country's largest political party against the wall."

"A terrorism case has been filed against me. They even came to arrest me. This news was reported all over the world. They called Pakistan a banana republic. We were mocked. I only said that those who had tortured Shahbaz Gill should be tried as per law," he said.

Devastating monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have killed more than 900 people and affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks.

The country's climate change minister described the situation as a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

Pakistani leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund.

The military has joined the country's national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and the country's army chief on Saturday visited the southern province of Balochistan, which has been hit heavily by the rains.