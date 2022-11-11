Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Indian SC orders premature release of all 6 convicts

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Indian SC orders premature release of all 6 convicts

Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

Hindustan Times
11 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
A woman checks her mobile phone inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files
A woman checks her mobile phone inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

The Supreme Court of India on Friday ordered to set free all six convicts facing life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The order included the release of Nalini, PR Ravichandran, Robert Pias, Suthendraraja, Jaykumar and Sriharan.

The bench comprising justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the order while taking into consideration the case of A G Perarivalan, another convict in the case, who was released in May this year invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The top court noted that the criteria laid down for Perarivalan were made out even in the case of the remaining convicts.

The bench noted that the Tamil Nadu cabinet had recommended their release on September 9, 2018, and this opinion will be binding on the Governor before whom the convicts had filed remission pleas.

The bench also noted that the convicts have spent over three decades in prison and that their conduct in the prison was satisfactory observing they were found to have good conduct and all of them had acquired various degrees during their stay in jail.

Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

Top News / World+Biz

Rajiv Gandhi / Rajiv Gandhi assassination / India / India Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

15h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

4h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram