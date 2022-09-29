Rajasthan's CM Gehlot apologises, opts out of Congress poll citing moral responsibility

Rajasthan's Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced he will not contest Congress's October 17 presidential poll taking moral responsibility for the crisis triggered in Rajasthan after lawmakers ostensibly close to him opposed his rival Sachin Pilot's elevation to the state's top job. He said he apologised to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during their hour-long meeting in New Delhi and she will decide whether he will continue as the chief minister.

The crisis began late on Sunday when 92 lawmakers loyal to Gehlot gathered at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence instead of attending a Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting to virtually formalise the transfer of power from Gehlot to Pilot by passing a resolution authorising Gandhi to pick the next chief minister. They either wanted Gehlot to continue or have the chance to pick his successor and scuttled the CLP meeting by handing over a joint resignation letter.

Gehlot said as the CLP leader, it was his responsibility to ensure that the one-line proposal, which is a tradition, was passed but could not. "I said I was sorry for the incident that happened on the day of the CLP meeting in Jaipur."

Gehlot said he had a detailed discussion with Gandhi. "Over the last 50 years, from Indira Gandhi's time, I have worked as a committed soldier. I was given responsibilities as Union minister, state party chief, Congress general secretary, and chief minister thrice."

He added what transpired on Sunday last shook them and called it unfortunate. "The message sent across the country was that I wanted to remain as the chief minister."

Rajasthan is one of only two states where the Congress is in power on its own, and goes to the polls in 14 months.