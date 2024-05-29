Rain brings relief to Delhi hours after record breaking 52.3°C heat

South Asia

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:51 pm

A schoolgirl rides a bicycle on her way back home during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, India, 9 July 2015. Photo: Reuters
A schoolgirl rides a bicycle on her way back home during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh, India, 9 July 2015. Photo: Reuters

Hours after Delhi experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in India at 52.3 degrees Celsius, light rain brought some relief to the residents from extreme heat today (29 May).

Delhi has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions over the past few days. While the maximum temperature has been hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark, the minimum is inching closer to the 30 degrees.

The weather office had earlier warned of extreme heat in most parts of the Indian capital, reports NDTV. 

The India Meteorological Department forecast for today predicted a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees. However, at 2:30pm today, the weather station in Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest-ever in any part of India.

The IMD has issued a red alert health notice for the city, with an estimated population of more than 30 million people.

The alert warns there is a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", with "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

