Rahul for north, Priyanka in south: What does it mean for Indian politics?

Rahul Gandhi is yet to decide on taking up opposition leader's role in Parliament. But, finalised a decision-- which seat he will be representing in Lok Sabha (the lower house of Indian parliament).

Futuristic decision: The Congress Party needed a decision not only over current Lok Sabha, rather looking forward into future ups and downs in the national politics.

The Congress decided to have Rahul Gandhi retains Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a constituency previously represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi.

And his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests from the seat he is vacating, Kerala's Wayanad.​​​

Why north matters: Indian political analysts described the Congress decision as one of the party's better planned strategic moves.

It is expected to give the party a firm foothold in both north and south -- necessary groundwork for future elections, they said.

North is important as a majority in the states, particularly UP, takes a party or alliance to power.

Elections are due in UP in early 2027 in which the Congress is hoping to expand the niche it created in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

What about south: The south is another story, where unlike the north, the Congress already rules three states.

It won the last year's assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana and rules Tamil Nadu with ally MK Stalin's DMK.

The next target is Kerala, which swung between the Congress and the Left every five years. The Congress is hoping that anti-incumbency will push the state to its side in 2026.

Why Priyanka in south: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not compete in the general elections. She was busy in campaigning for party candidates across India.