Rahul for north, Priyanka in south: What does it mean for Indian politics?

South Asia

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 02:04 pm

Rahul Gandhi is yet to decide on taking up opposition leader's role in Parliament. But, finalised a decision-- which seat he will be representing in Lok Sabha (the lower house of Indian parliament).

Futuristic decision: The Congress Party needed a decision not only over current Lok Sabha, rather looking forward into future ups and downs in the national politics.

  • The Congress decided to have Rahul Gandhi retains Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh (UP), a constituency previously represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi.
  • And his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contests from the seat he is vacating, Kerala's Wayanad.​​​

Why north matters: Indian political analysts described the Congress decision as one of the party's better planned strategic moves.

  • It is expected to give the party a firm foothold in both north and south -- necessary groundwork for future elections, they said.
  • North is important as a majority in the states, particularly UP, takes a party or alliance to power.
  • Elections are due in UP in early 2027 in which the Congress is hoping to expand the niche it created in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

What about south: The south is another story, where unlike the north, the Congress already rules three states.

  • It won the last year's assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana and rules Tamil Nadu with ally MK Stalin's DMK.
  • The next target is Kerala, which swung between the Congress and the Left every five years. The Congress is hoping that anti-incumbency will push the state to its side in 2026.

Why Priyanka in south: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not compete in the general elections. She was busy in campaigning for party candidates across India.

  • As she will now replace Rahul in Wayanad (her defeat is next to impossible in by-election), presence of a Gandhi family member in Wayanad is expected to be a huge benefit for Congress in south.
  • While the seat has been a traditional Congress bastion, Rahul Gandhi's election this year is said to have re-vitalised the party.
  • Of the 20 seats in Kerala, the Congress has won 14, only one down, despite a massive BJP campaign that enabled them to open account in the state with one seat.
  • So, the question for Congress is retaining the south and Priyanka was best possible option as Rahul will be more focused on centre and the north.
  • And, she is also considered to be future leader of India because Rahul's more interest on party, not enjoying state power by himself.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

