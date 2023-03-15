Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for pressuring neighbouring countries to benefit Adani Group

South Asia

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for pressuring neighbouring countries to benefit Adani Group

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:47 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT File)

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked whether the purpose of the Modi government's foreign policy is to make industrialist Gautam Adani richer.

In a video released on Tuesday, he said to have raised some questions with evidence to the central government about the country's foreign policy in Parliament.

Quoting Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as examples, he explained how India's PMO is forcing neighbouring countries to give contracts to benefit the Adani Group, Times of India reports.

He said Adani Group benefitted greatly after Modi's 2015 Bangladesh visit as the conglomerate on the same year signed an unfair deal with Bangladesh.

In 2015, it was announced that Adani Power has signed an MoU with Bangladesh to develop a 1600MW thermal power plant to start power supply to Bangladesh by the end of the year 2022.

Following the deal, experts clearly stated that Adani was looting Bangladesh by selling electricity at five times more than the local rate.

In Sri Lanka, Adani Group bagged two renewable power projects worth $500 million in March 2022.

On June 2022, the country's electricity board chief alleged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa summoned him on 24 November 2021 and said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pressuring him to handover the 500MW wind power project to the Adani group.

Following this, amendments to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act were passed with 120 voted in favour of the amendments against 36 in the 225-member parliament amid strong resistance from power sector trade unions in the state-run Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

On 10 June, just a day after passing an amendment to the Electricity Act of 1989, the provision of competitive bidding for energy projects was eliminated amid criticism of Adani Group's entry into the island's energy sector.

Sri Lanka's opposition claimed that the amendment was passed so that Adani's illegal deal could be legalised.

"Like before, the power board officer was forced to resign shortly afterwards," Rahul Gandhi noted criticising the government over foreign policy.

Top News / World+Biz

Rahul Gandhi / Adani Green Energy Lt / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

15m | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

25m | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

5m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

15h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

13h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

15h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

16h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 