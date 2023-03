Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter bio and added 'Dis'Qualified MP' in the description two days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case.

Photo: Collected from Twitter

The former Indian MP displayed the 'disqualification' as a badge of honour on his social media account which is followed by 23 million people.