Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on tractor in protest against farm laws

South Asia

Hindustan Times
26 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 12:36 pm

The protesting MPs were seen holding placards "Repeal Farm Laws" and "Repeal anti-farmer black laws" as Gandhi's tractor made its way to Parliament. The tractor also carried a big banner in front and read "Roll back all three black farm laws"

Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on tractor in New Delhi to protests farm laws. Photo: Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament on tractor in New Delhi to protests farm laws. Photo: Hindustan Times

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reached Parliament on a tractor, marking his protest against the three contentious farm laws during the monsoon session. The Wayanad MP was seen entering the Parliament area through Vijay Chowk, flanked by other Congress MPs from Punjab and Haryana like Deepender Hooda, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Pratap Singh Bajwa.

The protesting MPs were seen holding placards "Repeal Farm Laws" and "Repeal anti-farmer black laws" as Gandhi's tractor made its way to Parliament. The tractor also carried a big banner in front and read "Roll back all three black farm laws". Gandhi wearing an N-95 mask was seated in the driver's seat of the tractor and was seen talking to his party's MPs.

Addressing the reporters later, Gandhi said he has brought the suppressed voices of the farmers to Parliament.

"I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," Gandhi said, reported news agency ANI.

Shortly after Gandhi reached Parliament, Delhi Police arrested Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for violating Section 144 of CrPC through the party's demonstration.

The monsoon session of Parliament is underway and enters the second week today. Held after the second wave of Covid-19 receded in the country, the session is seeing major uproar over Covid-19 pandemic handling, three farm laws and Pegasus spyware snooping allegations on the government.

