Rahul Bajaj, Indian veteran industrialist, passes away at 83

Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said they shared a personal relationwhip for

The former Bajaj Auto chairman was currently the emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

"My heartfelt tribute to Rahul Bajaj, a renowned entrepreneur, social worker and former chairman of the Bajaj (Group). I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan recipient Rahul ji for many years," Gadkari wrote in Hindi.