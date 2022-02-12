Rahul Bajaj, Indian veteran industrialist, passes away at 83

South Asia

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

Rahul Bajaj, Indian veteran industrialist, passes away at 83

Rahul Bajaj was the chairman emeritus of the conglomerate Bajaj Group and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001

Hindustan Times
12 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
File photo of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.
File photo of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83.  Bajaj passed away at a private hospital in Pune.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said they shared a personal relationwhip for 

The former Bajaj Auto chairman was currently the emeritus of the Bajaj Group conglomerate. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2001.

"My heartfelt tribute to Rahul Bajaj, a renowned entrepreneur, social worker and former chairman of the Bajaj (Group). I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan recipient Rahul ji for many years," Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Rahul Bajaj / Bajaj Group / Padma Bhushan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 