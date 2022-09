Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Thursday. — Photo by PM's Office/ Dawn

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported.

President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.