Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to US

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 02:17 pm

Related News

Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist stopped from flying to US

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 02:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo, 28, was stopped at the Delhi Airport from travelling to the US to receive Pulitzer Prize at a ceremony in New York, she said in a tweet on Tuesday, three months after she was barred from flying to France in July.

Mattoo, who is from Kashmir, said that she was stopped despite having all the necessary documents. "I was on my way to receive the Pulitzer award (@Pulitzerprizes) in New York but I was stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket," she tweeted. She shared a picture of her passport, boarding pass, and a card with the title "The Pulitzer Prizes".

"This is the second time I have been stopped without reason or cause. Despite reaching out to several officials after what happened a few months ago but I never received any response. Being able to attend the award ceremony was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me."

Mattoo was stopped at the Delhi airport on July 2 from travelling to France for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of 10 awardees of the Serendipity Arles Grant. Jammu & Kashmir Police then told a news agency that Mattoo's name was on a no-fly list without specifying the reason for it.

Mattoo, Adnan Abidi, Amit Dave, and Danish Siddiqui, who was killed while covering the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, were awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in the feature photography category for their coverage of the Covid pandemic in India.

Aakash Hassan, another journalist from Kashmir, was on July 26 stopped at the Delhi Airport from boarding a flight to Colombo. In 2019, Kashmiri journalist-author Gowhar Geelani was prevented from travelling to Germany.

World+Biz

Sanna Irshad Mattoo / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

5h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

4h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

4h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

7h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

7h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

7h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays