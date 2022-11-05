PTI Senator Swati claims receiving objectionable video featuring him and wife

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati claimed on Saturday that his wife was sent a private video, featuring the two of them, from an "unknown number" as he broke down while narrating the ordeal.

Swati, who was arrested on 13 October in a case registered against him over a controversial tweet and is now on bail, has claimed that has been subjected to custodial torture, reports DAWN.

Swati began the press conference today by referring to an earlier media talk, where he recalled saying that neither had he committed any corruption nor anybody, including "powerful circles", had any "immoral videos" featuring him.

Shocking details of what happened last night to Azam Swati and his family being stated by @AzamKhanSwatiPk himself 1/2 pic.twitter.com/gdLpAW30qe— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 5, 2022

"I was completely wrong," he said as he accused elements within the establishment for his ordeal.

Swati told media persons that his wife called him from Islamabad at around 9pm last night. She kept on shouting and crying, he said, adding that he then had to ask his daughter to speak to his wife and inquire what was the matter.

On her insistence, he continued, his wife revealed that someone had sent her a video of him from an unknown number. "Because the daughters and granddaughters of my country are listening, I cannot say any further."

The senator went on to say that his daughter, while crying, revealed to him that the video featured his wife as well.

"I asked her how is it possible," the senator said, bursting into tears. He added that his daughter also told him that the video was from when Swati and his wife had visited Quetta.

Recalling that visit, the senator said Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, who respected his wife, had made arrangements for them to stay at the Supreme Court's judicial lodges in Quetta. "You (Sanjrani) made arrangements there to protect an elder senator and your aunt (Swati's wife). And you told me that I will stay there as there were no Supreme Court judges in Quetta."

Swati was overcome with emotions again and lamented that his wife had to leave the country and move to a "safe place". He also bewailed that his granddaughters were also "compelled to leave the country with traumas and scars".

"I am asking my God is this Pakistan where the sanctity of a husband and wife [is not safe?]," he said.

This was the second time that Swati shared the account of an ordeal he allegedly went through, initially having described his "custodial torture" on 1 November.

Imran urges CJP to take suo motu notice

PTI chief Imran Khan, who has condemned the alleged torture of Swati previously as well, tweeted after today's press conference that "Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family and inviolability of chadar and chardawari.

Pakistan was created on Islamic moral values of human dignity, honour of the family & inviolability of chadar & chardawari. What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the State has been a blatant violation of all these values - from being stripped naked to custodial torture — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 5, 2022

"What has happened to Azam Swati at the hands of the state has been a blatant violation of all these values — from being stripped naked to custodial torture and now this video where the privacy of his wife has been violated.

"It is both shocking, despicable and utterly condemnable. No human being should have to suffer this. I call on the CJP (cheif justice of Pakistan) to take suo moto notice of this."

Later, Imran added: "I want to apologise on behalf of Pakistan to Mrs Swati, a very private, non public, tahajud guzaar lady for the pain, anguish and sense of humiliation she is having to suffer."

The arrest, 'torture'

Swati was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Authority's (FIA) cybercrime unit on 13 October for allegedly making 'controversial claims' against state institutions, including the army chief.

Almost 10 days later, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Swati post-arrest bail against a surety bond worth Rs1 million.

On 1 November, the PTI senator detailed the "torture" he was allegedly subjected to in the custody of FIA and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the FIA rejected the allegations on 18 October that said that the PTI senator was subjected to torture and humiliation in custody, saying the "dignity of the lawmaker was ensured during the entire legal process".