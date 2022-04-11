Imran Khan's party boycott Pak NA session

The National Assembly session to select the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan has commenced with Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri in the chair, shortly after the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) decided to boycott the election and resign en masse from the lower house.

The move came after Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was the party's candidate for the top slot, announced that PTI lawmakers would be resigning en masse from the NA.

Following that, the PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq replaced Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session, as voting for the new premier began.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and other opposition leaders are present in the hall.

The development comes two days after an unceremonious end to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's tenure as the country's chief executive through a no-confidence vote, reports DAWN.

The NA session for the election of the prime minister today began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

After the recitation, Suri explained his rationale behind his contentious ruling to dismiss the no-confidence motion against erstwhile prime minister Imran Khan on 3 April, reports The Dawn.

"The ruling was declared unconstitutional by the court ... and we all are obliged to respect the court. But I want to tell you the reason behind my ruling," he said, adding that he had taken the decision "as a responsible Pakistani and deputy speaker of the NA".

He then referred to a communique, which purportedly contained evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple Imran Khan's government, saying that cable was discussed in the federal cabinet, a meeting of the National Security Committee and a meeting of the parliamentary committee for security.

"And it was proven that the no-confidence motion [was linked] to a foreign conspiracy," he said.

Suri added that on 9 April, it was decided during a cabinet meeting that the cable would be declassified and sent to then-NA speaker Asad Qaiser by the government.

"Asad Qaiser read and reviewed it [the cable]," he said. He then held up a piece of paper, saying that he had the cable with him. In the letter, he continued, an "open threat" had been made to Pakistan.

He added that the communique was sent to Pakistan before the no-confidence motion was submitted on 8 March.

The cable, he continued, stated that in case of the failure of the no-confidence motion, Pakistan would have to face dire consequences.

The deputy speaker went on to question, "Was talking about an independent foreign policy, independent economy ... and fighting the case of Islamophobia Imran Khan's fault?"

"Was he punished because he refused slavery?"

The deputy speaker announced that he was sealing the cable and sending it to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Voting underway

After the PTI lawmakers left the hall announcing resignations, Ayaz Sadiq started the voting process for the election of the chief minister. Ayaz also mistakenly pronounced Shehbaz Sharif as Nawaz Sharif. He then apologised to Shehbaz, saying he "made the mistake because Nawaz was in his heart and mind".

In a video message after the meeting of the PTI, the former information minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided that the PTI would not legitimise this 'foreign-funded regime change' in Pakistan by taking part in the election of the premier.

"The parliamentary meeting of the PTI gave Imran the complete authority to make decisions on the lawmakers' behalf."

Fawad said as per the directions of Imran, no PTI lawmaker will vote in the election for the PM and after that, the PTI MNAs will also send their resignations to the National Assembly speaker.

He acknowledged that there was a difference of opinion over the decision to resign en masse from the assembly but the parliamentary party gave Imran the authority to make this decision who decided in favour of resignations.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that there were two mega corruption cases against PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif and it would be the "biggest insult to the country" to elect him as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar in a letter told party lawmakers to vote for Shah Mehmood Qureshi else they will be considered defectors and disqualified under Article 63-A.

"I take this opportunity to convey to you that all members of parliamentary party are required to attend the session of National Assembly on April 11 for election Prime Minister of Pakistan and vote in favour Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who has been nominated as the candidate for prime minister," Umar wrote.

Submission of nomination papers

Both Shehbaz and Qureshi had filed their nomination papers yesterday, hours after Imran Khan's ouster as the prime minister.

Qureshi had submitted four forms with the NA Secretariat, while Shehbaz had filed 13 forms.

During the submission of the nomination papers, the PTI had raised objections to Shehbaz's nomination and subsequently PTI's Qureshi and Babar Awan had exchanged heated words with PML-N leaders Zahid Hamid and Atta Tarar.

The senior PTI leaders had submitted objections against Shehbaz, stating that the latter was contesting the election on the day of his expected indictment in a money laundering case. They were of the opinion that he did not deserve to be the new PM due to his "involvement" in corruption cases.

On Monday, the court, however, deferred the indictment.

Responding to these allegations, Tarar had said since Shehbaz had not been convicted in any case, his nomination could not be rejected merely on the basis of allegations. Hamid had reminded the PTI leaders that nomination could be rejected only on the grounds mentioned in the Constitution and Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007, under which the candidate for the office of PM must be a Muslim, an MNA and signature of the candidate and his proposer and seconder must be genuine.

The NA secretary had eventually accepted the nomination papers of both the candidates.