Activists protest against police action in Pakistan's Sann

Activists of nationalist parties staged protests across Pakistan's Sindh province in response to the police's actions against workers while celebrating the birth anniversary of prominent Sindhi politician GM Syed in Sann.

Sindh United Party President Syed Zain Shah called for the protest, reports Dawn.

The leaders of nationalist parties demanded Chief Minister Sindh's resignation over the incident, as well as SSP of Jamshoro.

They said that police had used batons on peaceful workers at the behest of the chief minister.

Protesters demanded a judicial investigation into the police officers involved in baton charges and shootings. They also urged the government to order the immediate release of the workers picked up a day before during action in Sann.