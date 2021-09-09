Protesters defy Taliban intimidation in Afghanistan

South Asia

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Protesters defy Taliban intimidation in Afghanistan

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and Taliban gunmen opened fire to disperse them

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 05:04 pm
Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Defying Taliban pressure to stay at home Protesters have again taken to the streets in several parts of Afghanistan.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and Taliban gunmen opened fire to disperse them, reports the BBC.

More demonstrations were reported in Parwan and Nimruz provinces.

Photos have also emerged showing injuries inflicted on two journalists who covered protests on Wednesday.

They are reported to have been badly beaten after being arrested by the Taliban in Kabul.

"One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me," Photographer Nematullah Naqdi told the AFP news agency.

Naqdi was covering a protest by women in front of a police station with his colleague at the local Etilaat Roz newspaper, Taqi Darybai.

The Taliban have banned protests unless authorised by the justice ministry.

In the latest demonstration, protesters chanting "we want freedom" were dispersed outside the Pakistan embassy.

Taliban gunfire also rang out at a protest in Parwan, Aamaj news reports. Marchers shouted: "No-one can silence our voice by force of arms, death to Pakistan and the United States."

Another protest by women took place in Kapisa province, north-east of Kabul, local reports say. Sources told Aamaj news that several women were arrested.

World+Biz

Taliban / Afghanistan / Taliban government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates