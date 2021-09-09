Protesters defy Taliban intimidation in Afghanistan

Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Defying Taliban pressure to stay at home Protesters have again taken to the streets in several parts of Afghanistan.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and Taliban gunmen opened fire to disperse them, reports the BBC.

More demonstrations were reported in Parwan and Nimruz provinces.

Photos have also emerged showing injuries inflicted on two journalists who covered protests on Wednesday.

They are reported to have been badly beaten after being arrested by the Taliban in Kabul.

"One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head... I thought they were going to kill me," Photographer Nematullah Naqdi told the AFP news agency.

Naqdi was covering a protest by women in front of a police station with his colleague at the local Etilaat Roz newspaper, Taqi Darybai.

The Taliban have banned protests unless authorised by the justice ministry.

In the latest demonstration, protesters chanting "we want freedom" were dispersed outside the Pakistan embassy.

Taliban gunfire also rang out at a protest in Parwan, Aamaj news reports. Marchers shouted: "No-one can silence our voice by force of arms, death to Pakistan and the United States."

Another protest by women took place in Kapisa province, north-east of Kabul, local reports say. Sources told Aamaj news that several women were arrested.