Prophet remarks row: Internet suspended in West Bengal’s Howrah

Flames and smoke rise from a vehicle on fire, that was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. Photo: Collected

The West Bengal government of India on Friday suspended internet services in Howrah district after protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma turned violent.

The internet services have been suspended till Monday,13 June, reports Indian media.

The move comes following a series of outrageous protests against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), even as a huge crowd gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.

While on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders.

The move comes following a series of outrageous protests against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad(PBUH), even as a huge crowd gathered at Howrah in West Bengal to protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.

While on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders.

"Expect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sternly warn law violators- they will not be spared," Dhankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Indian Army be brought in to control the protesters who are blocking roads and railway tracks in different parts of Howrah district.

The agitators clashed with police personnel at Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia when they tried to lift the blockade on a national highway stretch, a police officer said.

Besides, protests also erupted in other cities against the controversial remarks. In Delhi, a massive protest took place at Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported during protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh`s Prayagaraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.