Prophet remarks: Case filed against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for 'spreading hate'

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 02:01 pm

BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected
BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected

Delhi Police has registered a case against several persons including former BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for allegedly spreading hate.

The case has been registered by Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations unit of Special Cell. Deputy commissioner of police KPS Malhotra confirmed the development.

Police said that the FIR has been registered under various sections for spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. 

India tightens security after militants threaten attacks over anti-Muslim remarks

"The FIR against multiple individuals cut across religions and investigate the roles of social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in the cyberspace and have ramifications in the physical space thereby compromising on the social fabric of the country," a senior officer said.

The case has been registered against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, Pooja Shakun, police said.

