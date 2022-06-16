Present and former PMs of Pakistan have richer spouses

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:53 pm

This combo photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/AFP
This combo photo shows Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. — Reuters/AFP

The spouses of Pakistan's present and immediate past prime ministers - Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan - are richer than their husbands, according to the asset statements filed for the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2020.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently revealed that Imran Khan possesses six properties and four goats worth 200,000 rupees while his wife Bushra Bibi's net worth is 142.11 million rupees.

She owns four properties, including a house in Banigala, DAWN reported. 

Imran Khan's possessions include a 300-Kanal villa in Banigala, a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, around 600 acres of farmland as well as non-agricultural land. Although he neither has any investment nor property outside Pakistan, Imran has more than 60 million rupees in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518-pound sterlings in Pakistani foreign currency accounts. 

On the other hand, the incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif has wealth worth 104.21 million rupees with a liability of 141.78 million rupees whereas his first wife Nusrat Shehbaz's net worth is 230.29 million rupees and his second wife Tehmina Durrani's wealth hovered around 5.76 million rupees for the last several years.

Nusrat has significant investments in various sectors besides owning nine agricultural properties and one house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions.

Shehbaz's assets include 495 kanals of agricultural land in Lahore and Sheikhupura, and two houses - one in Murree and the other in Lahore. His residence in London is worth around 137.43 million rupees. He also has investments in the country, possesses two vehicles and has been maintaining around 20 million rupees in bank accounts for several years.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is among the declared billionaires, having a total wealth worth of 1.6 billion rupees. However, the bulk of his wealth remains outside the country. Bilawal has more assets in the UAE than in Pakistan and his 25 properties and other assets in Dubai are worth 1.44 billion rupees, whereas in the country he has 19 agriculture and non-agriculture properties, around 122.14 million rupees cash in hand or banks and arms valued at 3 million rupees.

