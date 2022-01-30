Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

South Asia

BSS/AFP
30 January, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Pregnant woman denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

"When the Taliban offers you - a pregnant, unmarried woman - safe haven, you know your situation is messed up."

BSS/AFP
30 January, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 10:16 am
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country to give birth said she has instead been offered refuge by the Afghan Taliban.

"This just feels like such a breach of trust," she said Sunday in an interview with Radio New Zealand.

Charlotte Bellis had been working for Al Jazeera in Afghanistan, where her photographer partner Jim Huylebroek is also based.

But she didn't realise she was pregnant until she returned to Al Jazeera's headquarters in Doha, Qatar.

It is illegal to be pregnant and unmarried in Qatar, so Bellis kept the pregnancy secret as she prepared to return to New Zealand.

When told she did not qualify for an exemption under New Zealand's strict Covid-enforced border controls and with Afghanistan the only other place she and Huylebroek had visas to live, Bellis said she called senior Taliban contacts and was told she could give birth there.

"We're happy for you, you can come and you won't have a problem," Bellis said the Taliban told her in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.

"Don't worry. Everything will be fine," she added they said.

"In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you're not welcome here.

"When the Taliban offers you - a pregnant, unmarried woman - safe haven, you know your situation is messed up."

After going public with her situation, and involving lawyers, Bellis said she had been contacted by New Zealand officials who said her rejected application was under review.

The government's Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he had asked officials to check whether the proper procedures had been followed in Bellis' case, "which appeared at first sight to warrant further explanation."

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / New Zealand / pregnant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

1h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

2h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

2h | Panorama
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

22h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

17h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

18h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP