Post Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit, five J&K Congress leaders resign from party

South Asia

Hindustan Times
26 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 04:59 pm

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: Among those who resigned from the party's primary membership after Azad's exit was senior Congress leader and former minister RS Chib

Congress leaders from J&amp;K at Ghulam Nabi Azad&#039;s residence in New Delhi on Friday. ( Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Congress leaders from J&K at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in New Delhi on Friday. ( Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Five Congress leaders in Jammu & Kashmir who were also former legislators resigned from the party hours after Ghulam Nabi Azad put in his papers on Friday. All the leaders were close to Congress veteran.

A joint letter in this regard was issued by the leaders, including GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhari Mohd Akram.

Senior Congress leader former cabinet minister RS Chib also resigned from the party's primary membership.

Taking to Twitter, Chib wrote that keeping in view in betterment of Jammu & Kashmir, he felt the Congress had failed to contribute in the absence of a leader like Azad who could guide the people for the its betterment. "Hence I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress," he said.

In his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad accused the leadership of committing fraud in the name of "sham" internal polls, adding the party has been comprehensively destroyed.

Azad, who ended his over five-decade association with the grand old party, said the Congress had "lost both the will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie" running the affairs of the party to fight for what is right for India.

