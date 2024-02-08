Polling stations close at end of Pakistan election day

South Asia

AFP
08 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 07:27 pm

Related News

Polling stations close at end of Pakistan election day

AFP
08 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 07:27 pm
An election worker registers voters at a polling station at a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson
An election worker registers voters at a polling station at a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson

Polling stations for Pakistan's election closed at 5:00pm local time (1200 GMT) Thursday, after a day that saw mobile phone networks switched off across the country and a string of security incidents that left at least seven dead.

AFP staff saw officials close the gates at one polling station, with those already inside given time to cast their ballot.

"Individuals already present within the premises/precincts of the polling station are still allowed to cast their votes even after the stipulated time has passed," the election commission said in a statement shortly before the official close.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

5h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

10h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

3h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

3h | Videos
Which leather jacket is better?

Which leather jacket is better?

6m | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos