Polling stations close at end of Pakistan election day

An election worker registers voters at a polling station at a school on the day of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson

Polling stations for Pakistan's election closed at 5:00pm local time (1200 GMT) Thursday, after a day that saw mobile phone networks switched off across the country and a string of security incidents that left at least seven dead.

AFP staff saw officials close the gates at one polling station, with those already inside given time to cast their ballot.

"Individuals already present within the premises/precincts of the polling station are still allowed to cast their votes even after the stipulated time has passed," the election commission said in a statement shortly before the official close.