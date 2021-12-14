Policeman killed, 2 injured in gun attack in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

A heavy contingent of police force reached the site to investigate the matter

Representational Image
A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a firing incident in Rawalpindi district of Pakistan's east Punjab province, a police official said Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at a police party performing patrolling duty in the Pir Wadhai area of Rawalpindi district late Monday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima told Xinhua.

The gunmen fled the scene after the attacking, the official said, adding that the two critically injured policemen have been rushed to a hospital in the district.

A heavy contingent of police force reached the site to investigate the matter, and a search operation was launched to arrest the attackers. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

