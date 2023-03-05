As police await his arrest, Pakistan's Imran addresses party workers at Lahore's Zaman Park residence

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has addressed his party workers and supporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore despite police being outside to arrest him and saying he was "not available," reports DAWN.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad Police and Punjab Police had been waiting in front of his residence to arrest him for his repeated absences from Toshakhana court hearings.

The 70-year-old former prime minister has missed three indictment hearings in an Islamabad sessions court in the case while he recovers from a gunshot wound sustained in a failed assassination attempt in Wazirabad last year.

The police were met by a large amount of PTI workers, who massed outside his residence on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry's call.

Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued by a sessions court judge for Imran's persistent no-shows in Toshakhana case hearings.

Police say those who obstruct arrest will be prosecuted.

Imran's party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is threatening mass protests will take place if arrest goes through.

Imran's speech

Addressing the crowd of PTI loyalists, Imran said he had never "bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well".

Imran said he had called the public to Zaman Park to pay tribute to them for the way they participated in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' (court arrest movement). "I did not call you for my support but to thank you," he added.

Imran is accused of concealing, in his assets declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana — a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept. Officials are legally allowed to retain gifts provided they pay a pre-assessed amount, typically a fraction of the value of the gift.

In a series of tweets today, the Islamabad Police said an operation to arrest Imran was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

It stated that the PTI chief was "avoiding" the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had "gone into Imran's room but he was not present there".

"Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all," it said adding that legal action would be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders.

Separately, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir said that the police had delivered the court's notice to Imran and confirmed that it had to be received.

"Now, we are requesting him [Imran] to come with us," he said in an interview with DawnNewsTV. "With a lot of respect, we have requested Imran Khan to come with us so that the court's orders can be obeyed and Imran can be presented in court."

He said that both Islamabad and Lahore's police teams were present outside the ex-premier's house and would not leave without arresting him.

"Police's work is to implement court orders and keep the law and order situation intact. We will try our best that he [Imran] comes with us," IGP Nasir added.