PM Modi launches India's 5G services at Mobile Congress

01 October, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 07:56 pm

5G launch today: In the first phase, the services have been rolled out in 13 cities; the technology will be introduced across the entire country in the next two years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, shortly after inaugurating the 4-day event. In the first phase, the services have been rolled out for thirteen cities; the technology will be introduced across the entire country in the next two years.

The thirteen cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Today's launch was for the four metros: Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

To showcase how the technology works, three telecom giants – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea – presented a use case each in front of the prime minister. Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Airtel) and Kumar Mangalam Birla (Vodafone Idea) addressed the gathering.

Before the launch, the prime minister enjoyed a 'test drive' in Europe from Pragati Maidan, and also given a demonstration by Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.

India Mobile Congress

The Mobile Congress is an event jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The exhibition will conclude on Tuesday.

