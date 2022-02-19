PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant ‘Gobar-Dhan' in Indore

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 03:00 pm

India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.Photo :Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021.Photo :Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia's biggest Bio-CNG plant, called the Gobar-Dhan plant, in Indore virtually on Saturday. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that initiative of the Bio-CNG plant is very important as the wet waste released from houses, animals and farms in villages are "in a way Gobar Dhan".

"In the coming two years, work is being done to build such Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG plants in 75 major municipal bodies of the country. This campaign will go a long way in making India's cities clean, pollution-free, clean energy," the Prime Minister said.

The inauguration event was attended by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The municipal solid waste based Gobar-Dhan plant is in line with PM Modi's vision of creating "garbage-free cities" under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Prime Minister said the construction of the Bio-CNG plant is a commendable effort to ensure "cleaner urban spaces under the principle of Waste to Wealth."

The Gobar-Dhan plant will have the capacity to treat 550 tonnes of segregated wet organic waste and produce around 17,000 kg CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost per day. According to PMO, the plant is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide green energy along with organic compost as fertiliser.

