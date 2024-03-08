Indian PM Modi announces Rs100 cut in LPG cylinder price on Women's Day

08 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 07:56 pm

Indian PM Modi announces Rs100 cut in LPG cylinder price on Women's Day

The price reduction, which comes just days before the likely announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is set to benefit nearly 316 million households that use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as cooking fuel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oded Balilty/Pool/File Photo
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a reduction of ₹100 in cooking gas cylinder price for all customers as a gift to 316 million households on International Women's Day.

"Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by ₹100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning.

The Indian premier said the move is also in line with 'ease of living' policy of the government.

The Business Standard

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he said.

The decision comes a day after the central government on Thursday announced the extension of ₹300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

After the PM's announcement, state-run oil marketing companies said they will slash cooking gas rates soon, an executive of a public sector oil company said requesting anonymity.

"We are awaiting the oil ministry's directive in this regard," he said.

As of now, a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is priced at ₹903 per unit in Delhi, which will be reduced to ₹803, he said.

For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the revised cost will be ₹503 per cylinder in Delhi after factoring in ₹300 per unit subsidy, he said adding that a formal announcement is expected soon.

Besides subsidised cylinders, PMUY beneficiaries also get free gas connections.

