PM Hasina to leave Dhaka for Delhi on 21 June

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi on 21 June on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

This will be the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its government for the third consecutive time.

This will be Sheikh Hasina's second trip to the Indian capital in less than 15 days, preceding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina was among the dignitaries invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony on 9 June.

Sources in the Foreign Ministry indicate that key issues on the agenda include cross-border connectivity initiatives, Indian investments in the Teesta special economic zone, management of Mongla port, and power trade.

Additionally, discussions on a potential trade pact are expected.

Over the past decade, numerous cross-border initiatives have been launched as part of a robust regional partnership plan.

The Modi-Hasina summit on 22 June might also focus on enhancing the defence partnership between the two nations.

Despite India offering a $500 million line of credit to Bangladesh for the defense sector, this funding remains untapped.

This visit marks Sheikh Hasina's third trip to New Delhi since September, 2023, underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

A flight from Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday at about 2 pm, according to the sources in the Foreign Ministry.

The flight will land at Palam Airport, New Delhi at about 4 pm (Delhi time) where high-level dignitary of India and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman will welcome her.

In the evening, Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar will call on her at the Meeting Room of her Place of Residence, Hotel Taj Palace.

On Saturday morning, the red carpet will be rolled out at Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by her Indian counterpart through a ceremonial reception where the National Anthems of Bangladesh and India will be played. She will also inspect the Guard of Honour.

After that, she will go to Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the father of the Indian Nation Mahatma Gandhi by placing a wreath at his Samadhi. She will also sign the visitor's book there.

Later on the same day, Sheikh Hasina will go to Hyderabad House to hold a tete-a-tete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by delegation- level talks.

Both will witness the signing ceremony of the MoU and agreements.

After that, both the Prime Ministers will give their press statements. Then they will attend a Banquet Luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister of India in honour of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will call on the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at his Secretariat.

In the evening Sheikh Hasina will call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At 6 pm (Delhi time), the Prime Minister will depart from Palam Airport, New Delhi by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and will land in Dhaka at about 9 pm.