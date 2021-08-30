Pentagon won't say when exactly US will withdraw from Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Pentagon on Monday evening held a press brefing regarding the US withdrawl from Afghanistan.

Spokesman John Kirby fielded several questions on the timings for ending US evacuations from Afghanistan, but refused to comment. He would not say when exactly on 31 August airlifts would end - or if the US would co-ordinate with Taliban about future drone strikes against Islamic State, reports the BBC.

"The president has made it very clear that we will maintain robust over-the-horizon counter-terrorism capabilities - the kind of capabilities you have seen us use over the last 24, 36 hours," said Kirby.

"I don't think it's helpful for us to talk about what over-the-horizon counter-terrorism capabilities will look like going forward, and how we're going to execute it," he added.

Kirby said the US was speaking with Taliban leaders to "deconflict" and prevent misunderstandings during current operations.