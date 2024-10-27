Peace can be established in Bengal only when cross-border infiltration stops: Amit Shah

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that infiltration into India from the Indo-Bangladesh border will stop completely if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in 2026.

"Peace will come once infiltration stops. Partnerships with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar in terms of business and cultural aspects will be enhanced. In terms of progress, several initiatives can be possible," Shah said as he inaugurated the Passenger Terminal Building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port in Bengal's Petrapole, reports the Economic Times.

"Modi is determined to work towards the prosperity of Bengal…Bengal will become 'Sonar Bangla' and BJP will leave no stone unturned to ensure development here," Shah said.

The New Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Petrapole land port is set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the PTB at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities, including VIP lounges, duty-free shop and basic medical facilities.

Benapole (Bangladesh)-Petrapole (India) is one of the most important land border crossings for Bangladesh and India both in terms of trade and passenger movement.

Maitri Dwar is a joint cargo gate at zero line agreed by both countries is expected to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency.

Nearly 70% of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this land port.

Petrapole land port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.