Peace can be established in Bengal only when cross-border infiltration stops: Amit Shah

South Asia

UNB
27 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:00 pm

Related News

Peace can be established in Bengal only when cross-border infiltration stops: Amit Shah

“Modi is determined to work towards the prosperity of Bengal…Bengal will become ‘Sonar Bangla’ and BJP will leave no stones unturned to ensure development here,” Shah said

UNB
27 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 06:00 pm
File photo of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: HT
File photo of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: HT

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that infiltration into India from the Indo-Bangladesh border will stop completely if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in 2026.

"Peace will come once infiltration stops. Partnerships with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar in terms of business and cultural aspects will be enhanced. In terms of progress, several initiatives can be possible," Shah said as he inaugurated the Passenger Terminal Building and Maitri Dwar at Land Port in Bengal's Petrapole, reports the Economic Times.

"Modi is determined to work towards the prosperity of Bengal…Bengal will become 'Sonar Bangla' and BJP will leave no stone unturned to ensure development here," Shah said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The New Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Petrapole land port is set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the PTB at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities, including VIP lounges, duty-free shop and basic medical facilities.

Benapole (Bangladesh)-Petrapole (India) is one of the most important land border crossings for Bangladesh and India both in terms of trade and passenger movement.

Maitri Dwar is a joint cargo gate at zero line agreed by both countries is expected to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency.

Nearly 70% of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this land port.

Petrapole land port is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

Top News

Amit Shah / Bangladesh / Infiltration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

2h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos