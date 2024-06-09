Passenger movement between Bangladesh, India via Maitri Setu to commence in September

Passenger movement through Maitri Setu, which connects Bangladesh and India through the South Tripura district, will start by September this year, reports The Economic Times quoting a senior government official.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Maitri setu on 19 March 2021. The bridge is built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura state and Bangladesh.

The 1.9 km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

"The Maitri Setu has already been inaugurated. The land port is almost ready ... The movement of passengers through the bridge will commence in September," said Kiran Gitte, Tripura's Industries and Commerce department secretary.

He said it will take two or three months to introduce goods movement after passenger movement gets underway.

"The movement of goods through the bridge is seen as strategically important for the state and the entire northeast, as Chattogram port of Bangladesh is just 80 km from Tripura's Sabroom," Kiran said.