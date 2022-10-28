Pakistan's spy chief says ex-PM Imran Khan asked military for illegal favours

South Asia

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

Pakistan's spy chief says ex-PM Imran Khan asked military for illegal favours

Reuters
28 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistan's intelligence chief accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of asking the country's powerful military for "illegal and unconstitutional" support for his government, in a scathing and unprecedented news conference on Thursday.

The news conference by the chief of the country's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, came after Khan upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal in April and supporting his opponents.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," Anjum said, adding that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.

The shadowy ISI chief, who rarely makes public appearances, did not specify what Khan's requests were.

A leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Asad Umar, later denied any illegal requests were made.

Pakistan's military has long been considered the most powerful institution in the country, directly ruling for more than three of the seven-and-a-half decades since independence and taking the lead in setting security and foreign policy even when civilians are in charge.

Analysts say the military was behind Khan's ascent to prime ministership for the first time in 2018 - a charge both have consistently denied - before falling out last year.

Anjum admitted the military made mistakes in the past, but an institutional decision had been taken recently to stay out of politics.

An opposition alliance voted Khan out of power in a parliamentary vote in April. Khan has since launched a political blitz calling for a snap election. He announced he would stage a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad starting Friday.

The government says an election will be held as scheduled in October next year.

Speaking alongside Anjum, military spokesman Lieutenant-General Babar Iftikhar said the extraordinary step of getting the spy chief to speak in public was taken because of a smear campaign against the military.

Anjum said Khan and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met recently in an attempt to reduce tensions. According to the spy chief, Khan would meet the military leadership in the "darkness of night" to ask for favours and then attack the same people next day.

He also said that, in March, as opposition pressure was mounting on Khan's government, the then prime minister had offered Bajwa a "lifetime extension" as army chief, which was turned down.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether such an offer was made.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan Politics / Pakistan spy chief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

7h | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

10h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

6h | Videos
Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

Cirrhosis of the Liver: Symptoms, Causes, Stages & Prevention

6h | Videos
Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

10h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question