Pakistan's reserves fall to $7.8bn

South Asia

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

Pakistan's reserves fall to $7.8bn

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 10:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan's reserves held by the country's State Bank further declined by $134 million to $7.8 billion during the week ending 18 November, reports DAWN.

The poor reserves position casts a negative impact on the exchange rate as the dollar is appreciating on a day-to-day basis in the interbank market. It appreciated by 50 paise during the last three working days.

However, the interbank rate provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is significantly lower than the rate given by the exchange companies as they surrender the dollars to banks every day.

The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) quoted the interbank rate of the dollar at Rs225 on Thursday, while the central bank reported the closing price at Rs223.92.

The falling SBP reserves are the main reason for the weakness of the local currency against the dollar. Currency dealers are not sure how long the current political uncertainty will continue in the country.

The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank remained at around $8bn for more than a month, but they will fall with the payment of $1bn due on December 5 following the maturity of Sukuk bonds.

The marker fears that the dollar may appreciate after the payment of $1bn since the inflows are not in sight.

The government is engaged in talks with the IMF for the release of the next tranche but facing difficulties, mainly on the domestic economic front.

With the revenue collection declining, pressure is mounting on the government to levy more taxes for higher revenue generation as the fiscal gap is going higher than the target given by the IMF.

The main inflation (CPI) is already over 26 per cent (during the first four months of FY23) and more taxes would make life miserable for poor and middle-class people. Poverty in Pakistan is estimated at 50pc.

The State Bank reported that the country's total reserves fell by $151m to $13.6bn by Nov 18 while the reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5.82bn. The State Bank said the reserves of the central banks fell due to external debt repayments. The SBP reserves fell to $7.8bn from $8.4bn in July this year.

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan / Pakistan economy / Pakistan reserve

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

8h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

12h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

13h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

2h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

3h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court