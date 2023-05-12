Pak President Alvi meets Imran Khan at Islamabad rest house following his release

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Police rest house in the Police Lines where he is staying till his appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday.

During the visit on Thursday, Alvi congratulated him on the release and briefed him about the situation in the country, reports The News.

According to sources, the president informed Khan about his communication with the military authorities on his arrest and the situation in the wake of it.

The sources said that he later sent for the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) who was living in GB House. He too joined the discussions and they lasted for more than two hours till after midnight.

This, he said, on Thursday evening in the Supreme Court while responding to a query by a foreign media representative, who asked him if he was nabbed because he made allegations against a serving military officer.

During the visit, Khan remained firm on his stance and reiterated that his allegations against a serving military officer are not mere accusations but a reality, says The News.

Imran Khan said that no talks with the opponents would be possible since they don't believe in Constitution, reported a Middle Eastern network.

His attention was drawn by a newsman about the advice of the chief justice. Imran reminded that the Constitution ordains for polls within ninety days but they are shying away. The need is restoration of the Constitution and after that it would be seen how to proceed.

The PTI Chairman had been informed about the arrests of Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhary by a lawyer. Khan expressed that had he known about the situation earlier, he could have raised the issue before the court.

Imran refused, saying that since he had no knowledge of anything, how could he offer comments about it.

He was asked about the attack on the residence of the corps commander Lahore. Imran refused, saying that since he had no knowledge of anything, how could he offer comments about it.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar issued the verdict on PTI's petition challenging Khan's arrest.

"It is good seeing you," CJP Bandial told Khan when he was presented before the three-member bench, and also asked him to "condemn" the violent protests that took place as a result of the arrest.

Pakistan's Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday termed the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case "illegal" and instructed that Imran should be released immediately.