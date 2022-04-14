Pakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies

South Asia

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

Pakistan's new govt may have to roll back fuel, power subsidies

Former premier Imran Khan who was ousted in a confidence vote this week announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices in February despite soaring global prices in a bid to win back popular support

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 07:21 pm
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.

Pakistan's new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in internal discussions on whether to roll back fuel and power subsidies that have blown a hole in public finances amid a stuttering economy, officials said.

Former premier Imran Khan who was ousted in a confidence vote this week announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices in February despite soaring global prices in a bid to win back popular support.

But that relief measure, estimated at 373 billion Pakistani rupees ($2.06 billion), has stretched government finances in a way that cannot be sustained, the finance ministry's top bureaucrat said. It has also endangered an ongoing International Monetary Fund rescue programme.

"The relief package will add to fiscal deficit which we cannot afford at the moment," Finance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh told Reuters.

"Either it has to be rolled back or compensating reductions in other expenditures would be required to ensure that the primary balance agreed with the IMF is achieved," he said.

The primary budget balance excludes debt repayment obligations.

The fiscal deficit could go as high as 10% of gross domestic product, according to Sharif's top economic adviser Miftah Ismail, widely expected to be named finance minister.

Sharif met his economic team on Thursday to tackle the subsidies.

"We have been discussing this before (with the previous government) and are discussing it again with the new government as well," a finance ministry official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The officials are proposing spreading the subsidies' roll-back over two to three months to soften its impact, he said, adding that the decision was now with the new political leadership.

IMF bailout

Pakistan is in the midst of a $6 billion IMF bailout programme and is yet to clear its seventh review that would release over $900 million and unlock other funding that depends on the fund's clearance.

The seventh review started in early March, but no agreement had been reached before the collapse of Khan's government.

"Following the no confidence motion, the IMF stands ready to engage with the Pakistan government and enquire about its policy plans," IMF's Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters.

Pakistan has enough reserves to finance 45 to 50 days' worth of imports, Ismail said. Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell to $11.3 billion from $16.2 billion in the matter of a month, according to figures released last week.

A reversal of the fuel subsidies will be politically sensitive for the new government trying to shore up popular support at a time when inflation is running at 12.7%.

"Either the new government can raise prices which will be politically costly, or they could cover the deficit by reducing other non-development expenditure which will prove politically difficult," said Kaiser Bengali, a Pakistani economist who has previously held a number of government advisory roles.

($1 = 181.0000 Pakistani rupees)

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Shehbaz Sharif / Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

8h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

9h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

9h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

9h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

9h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

9h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research