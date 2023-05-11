Pakistan’s military comes under attack by protesters

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan block a highway, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The chaos which has unfolded after the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has led the Pakistan government to call in the army to help quell deadly unrest.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by a court on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcaster Geo News reported.

The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election. He has denied any wrongdoing

Khan was arrested on Tuesday in another corruption case related to property. The action by Pakistan's anti-corruption body has led to violent protests across the country, with at least two provinces asking the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

At least eight people have died in violence that has aggravated instability in the South Asian country of 220 million people as it grapples with a severe economic crisis and a delay to an International Monetary Fund bailout since November.

The army issued a statement saying it had shown restraint during earlier violence but any further attacks on the military or law enforcement agencies, state installations and properties "will be met with severe retaliation".

A mass of protesters pushing through the gates of the national army headquarters. An angry mob setting a senior military official's residence aflame. Demonstrators looting a school run by a paramilitary force, reported the New York Times.

But the crackdown has done little to dissuade the protesters, and the military, under a new army chief, Gen. Syed Asim Munir, is in a precarious position.

A crackdown on protesters risks further eroding the military's popular support, which had endured for decades despite the generals' insistence on shaping the country's politics.

Given the strains in the military, General Munir "is possibly under pressure from the military's networks, perhaps some senior generals, to back off, take an off-ramp and reconcile" with Mr. Khan, said Asfandyar Mir, a senior expert at the United States Institute of Peace.

Many officials fear that extended protests could bring the country to a standstill, and that the government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif could struggle to rein them in. The attacks by protesters on military structures also laid bare damage to the military's reputation that will not be easily undone.

"This has become a perfect political storm with very unpredictable consequences," said Maleeha Lodhi, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States and Britain. "In the past the army acted as an arbiter of political disputes. Today, the country has no institution that can play that role."

Khan was arrested a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

However, the military has denied Khan's allegations.

The armed forces remain Pakistan's most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups. Despite its major influence it recently said it was no longer interfering in politics.

Khan's criticism of the military since then has resonated even beyond his existing support base, and voters rewarded his party with significant victories in elections for vacant parliamentary seats in several provinces. Mr. Khan has also called for the government to hold an early general election.

Many Pakistanis still see the army as a moderating force helping to keep corrupt political dynasties in line. Soldiers have been on the front line of relief after devastating flooding and other disasters, and in putting down terrorist campaigns by the Pakistani Taliban in 2014 and 2017.

"It's hard to see how the situation de-escalates from here," wrote Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, in a text message. "Khan's popular support has protected him against the establishment's assertiveness until now. But now that the establishment has asserted itself, it's hard to see it backing down anytime soon."

She added, "Volatile, dangerous times ahead for Pakistan."