Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory

South Asia

Reuters
10 February, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 01:51 am

Related News

Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory

Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory and called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.

Reuters
10 February, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 01:51 am
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed victory in the country's general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.

Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in Thursday's national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan election / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

13h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

18h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

Tk1,000cr fish farming in Cumilla

4h | Videos
How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

How cotton is made by recycling plastic bottles

6h | Videos
Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

1d | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

9h | Videos