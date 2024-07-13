Pakistan's Imran Khan, wife acquitted in unlawful marriage case

South Asia

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:30 pm

Related News

Pakistan's Imran Khan, wife acquitted in unlawful marriage case

The couple was sentenced to seven years in February for breaking Islamic law by failing to observe the required interval between Bibi's divorce from a previous marriage and her marriage to Khan.

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 05:30 pm
Pakistan&#039;s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi talk to the media at an office of the Lahore High Court in Lahore on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi talk to the media at an office of the Lahore High Court in Lahore on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

A Pakistan court acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on Saturday on charges of unlawful marriage, a day after his party won more seats in parliament, ramping up pressure on the country's fragile government.

"Imran Khan and Bibi sahiba are acquitted," Khan lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on X, using an honorific for Khan's wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said there were no more cases pending against Khan, 71, to keep him in jail after the acquittal by the court in the capital Islamabad.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The couple was sentenced to seven years in February when a court found them guilty of breaking Islamic law by failing to observe the required interval between Bibi's divorce from a previous marriage and her marriage to Khan.

It was not immediately clear whether Khan and Bibi, both in jail, would be released following Saturday's decision.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife get 7 years for unlawful marriage

All four jail sentences Khan received ahead of a February national election have now been overturned or suspended. The embattled leader, in jail since August, was acquitted this month of charges of leaking state secrets. The other two sentences have been suspended.

But a court cancelled his bail last week related to violence in May 2023, where his supporters attacked military installations to protest against his arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether Khan had been remanded in that case to keep him in jail.

Khan is named as an accused party in several other cases, including the one violence against the state. Bibi is an accused party on at least one other charge of the couple accepting land as a bribe from a real estate developer when Khan was in office.

The PTI warned that keeping him in jail despite Saturday's decision to grant bail on Saturday would lead to another political crisis.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

8h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

Biden Calls Zelensky ‘Putin’

5m | Videos
The song that inspires the England football team

The song that inspires the England football team

55m | Videos
India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

India's stolen iPhone recovered in Kamrangichar!

1h | Videos
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding arrangements

1h | Videos