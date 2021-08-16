Pakistan’s foreign minister meets Afghan political leaders in Islamabad

“The Foreign Minister underlined that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan which would impact negatively the objective of a peaceful and connected region,” said a Pakistani foreign ministry statement

Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin

Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, is met with a delegation of Afghan political leaders who arrived on Sunday in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

"The Foreign Minister underlined that the region could not afford continued instability in Afghanistan which would impact negatively the objective of a peaceful and connected region," reports the Al Jazeera citing a Pakistani foreign ministry statement.

"He added that international community's continued engagement in the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important as it was a shared responsibility."

The delegation includes lower house of parliament speaker Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Khalid Noor, and Mohammad Mohaqiq, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq says.

