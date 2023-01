The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan central bank's foreign exchange reserves as of Thursday were down $923 million to $3.68 billion from the week ended 20 January, the bank said in a statement.

Total foreign reserves held by the state bank and commercial banks stood at $9.4 billion, the statement said.

The central bank reserves are around their lowest since 2014 and are barely enough to cover three weeks of imports.