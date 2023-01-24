Pakistanis share memes linking 'Mission Majnu' to nationwide power outage

Pakistanis flooded their social media handles sharing memes of conspiracy theories relating the Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu' to the country's power outage.

The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra revolves around an undercover mission to investigate the nuclear plant being built by Pakistan.

Three days after the film's release, there was a countrywide blackout in Pakistan.

Pakistanis shared different conspiracy theories mocking if the outage was a coincidence or did Amandeep Singh target the wrong plant?

On Tuesday, Pakistan Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir talked about the investigation into the breakdown in a televised address and said the government suspected "foreign intervention such as hacking of systems". Though he added that the chances of it are slim, that didn't stop netizens from milking their theories, claiming Mission Majnu was successful.

Nuclear power plant udane gya tha, electric power plant uda k aagya 🤦‍♂️#MissionMajnu #ElectricityShutDown pic.twitter.com/jzr2o8Z3Iv— Mohammad Sameer (@AestheticAttar) January 24, 2023

power outage? mission majnu successful? — nouman (@noumanarshadd) January 23, 2023

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Twitter users in Pakistan right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/poweroutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#poweroutage</a> <a href="https://t.co/5f8lE0Nwqx">pic.twitter.com/5f8lE0Nwqx</a></p>— rae (@ChillamChilli_) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChillamChilli_/status/1617459953278783488?ref_src=tw...">January 23, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

20 Hours Yesterday nd just 2 hour Light came and again go in the Morning Around 7 AM and still did not come back it has been 4 Hours🧐

From Karachi #Loadshedding #Karachi #PowerBreakDown #MujhePyaarHuaTha#ElectricityShutDown #چوروں_کا_چور_CM_نامنظور

#nuclear #gold pic.twitter.com/xFrg9V4ezL— Zaman Mustafa (@Zamanmustafa19) January 24, 2023

Waking up to no light pic.twitter.com/V3H9gGyeej— Ayesha sara🇵🇰 (@ayeshasaraa) January 24, 2023