Pakistanis share memes linking 'Mission Majnu' to nationwide power outage

South Asia

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 10:45 pm

Pakistanis share memes linking &#039;Mission Majnu&#039; to nationwide power outage

Pakistanis flooded their social media handles sharing memes of conspiracy theories relating the Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu' to the country's power outage. 

The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra revolves around an undercover mission to investigate the nuclear plant being built by Pakistan. 

Three days after the film's release, there was a countrywide blackout in Pakistan. 

Pakistanis shared different conspiracy theories mocking if the outage was a coincidence or did Amandeep Singh target the wrong plant? 

On Tuesday, Pakistan Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir talked about the investigation into the breakdown in a televised address and said the government suspected "foreign intervention such as hacking of systems". Though he added that the chances of it are slim, that didn't stop netizens from milking their theories, claiming Mission Majnu was successful.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Twitter users in Pakistan right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/poweroutage?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#poweroutage</a> <a href="https://t.co/5f8lE0Nwqx">pic.twitter.com/5f8lE0Nwqx</a></p>&mdash; rae (@ChillamChilli_) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChillamChilli_/status/1617459953278783488?ref_src=tw...">January 23, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

