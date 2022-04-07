Pakistani Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank

South Asia

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Pakistani Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank

Uncertain domestic political situation was mounting pressure on the rupee

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 04:27 pm
A man counts Pakistani banknotes along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A man counts Pakistani banknotes along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

The Pakistani currency recorded a sharp drop of Rs3.39 on Thursday and plunged to an all-time low of Rs189.51 against the US dollar in intra-day trading in the inter-bank market owing to political turmoil in the country.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback appreciated by Rs3 over Wednesday's close of Rs186.13 to reach a new high of Rs189.25 in the interbank market today, reports DAWN.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar had closed 90 paisa up from Tuesday's Rs185.23.

The dollar was being quoted at Rs189.02 in interbank at 1:18pm.

Sources said that rupee dropped beyond Rs190 in the open market because only a nominal amount of the foreign currency is available for buying by individuals.

Experts said that uncertain domestic political situation was mounting pressure on the rupee.

Besides, the central bank also refrained from intervening in the market to rescue the sinking rupee. The country's foreign exchange reserves have depleted rapidly over the past six to seven weeks to a two year low of $12 billion.

Analysts stated that pressure mounted on rupee after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again placed its $6 billion bailout programme on hold.

Besides, Pakistan's trade deficit shot up 70% to $35.5 billion in the first nine months of current fiscal year 2022 which added to the depreciation.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistani Rupee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

5h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

6h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

19h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

20h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

20h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma