Pakistani firms among 37 put on US trade blacklist

The US has added an unspecified number of Pakistani companies to a list of entities put on a trade blacklist for their alleged involvement in missile and nuclear activities.

US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security added 37 entities to its Entity List (blacklist) for allegedly contributing to Russia's military and/or defence industrial base, supporting China's military modernisation, and facilitating or engaging in human rights abuses in Myanmar and in China on Thursday (2 March), reports Dawn.

The list includes a separate category titled, "Ballistic Missile and Unsafeguarded Nuclear Activities". The statement said that "fourteen entities based in China and Pakistan are being added to the Entity List for contributing to ballistic missile programs of concern, including Pakistan's missile program, and for involvement in unsafeguarded nuclear activities".

However, the list does not identify the entities but links to a site that does not open apparently because it's not available to the public.

Washington's move would make it hard for targeted companies to receive US goods' shipments

"We act to stand against proliferators, oppose military aggression in the case of Russia and China's military modernisation, and protect and advance human rights," US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said in a statement issued with the list.

"The United States will not allow diversion of peaceful trade in ways that undermine our values and weaken our security. That's exactly what we are saying today," added Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F Estevez.

Thursday's listings include three entities in Russia, Belarus, and Taiwan added to the list for their allegedly significantly contribution to Russia's military and/or defence industrial base. Eighteen entities based in China were added to the list for acquiring and attempting to acquire US origin items in support of China's military modernisation efforts, and for supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity in Iran.

Six entities based in China and Myanmar were added for violations of human rights.