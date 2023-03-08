Pakistani firms among 37 put on US trade blacklist

South Asia

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 01:43 pm

Related News

Pakistani firms among 37 put on US trade blacklist

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 01:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The US has added an unspecified number of Pakistani companies to a list of entities put on a trade blacklist for their alleged involvement in missile and nuclear activities.

US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security added 37 entities to its Entity List (blacklist) for allegedly contributing to Russia's military and/or defence industrial base, supporting China's military modernisation, and facilitating or engaging in human rights abuses in Myanmar and in China on Thursday (2 March), reports Dawn. 

The list includes a separate category titled, "Ballistic Missile and Unsafeguarded Nuclear Activities". The statement said that "fourteen entities based in China and Pakistan are being added to the Entity List for contributing to ballistic missile programs of concern, including Pakistan's missile program, and for involvement in unsafeguarded nuclear activities".

However, the list does not identify the entities but links to a site that does not open apparently because it's not available to the public.

Washington's move would make it hard for targeted companies to receive US goods' shipments

"We act to stand against proliferators, oppose military aggression in the case of Russia and China's military modernisation, and protect and advance human rights," US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said in a statement issued with the list.

"The United States will not allow diversion of peaceful trade in ways that undermine our values and weaken our security. That's exactly what we are saying today," added Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F Estevez.

Thursday's listings include three entities in Russia, Belarus, and Taiwan added to the list for their allegedly significantly contribution to Russia's military and/or defence industrial base. Eighteen entities based in China were added to the list for acquiring and attempting to acquire US origin items in support of China's military modernisation efforts, and for supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity in Iran.

Six entities based in China and Myanmar were added for violations of human rights.

World+Biz

Pakistan / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year