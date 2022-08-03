In Pakistan, you can buy lions at cheaper rates than buffaloes

South Asia

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

In Pakistan, you can buy lions at cheaper rates than buffaloes

Lions can be bought at a cheaper rate than buffaloes in Pakistan

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 08:07 pm
In Pakistan, you can buy lions at cheaper rates than buffaloes

Lions can be bought at a cheaper rate than buffaloes in Pakistan, according to local media reports.

The administration at the Lahore Safari Zoo is willing to sell some of its African lions at a price of PKR 150,000 (Rs 50,000) per cat, Samaa TV reported.

The Lahore Safari Zoo plans to sell 12 of its lions in the first week of August to raise funds, reports The Economic Times.

The wild cats, including three lionesses, have been bred in captivity.

The lions can be sold off to private housing schemes or animal husbandry enthusiasts at a premium.

The zoo authorities decided to sell the lions in an attempt to meet the rising costs of maintaining animals at the zoo and other expenses.

The maintenance of a wild cat is not only difficult but also expensive. Lions eat eight to nine kilograms of meat per day.

The zoo administration said that they regularly sell off a few lions and use the funds to augment expenses, Samaa TV reported.

As many as 14 lions were sold off to citizens on the pretext of limited space in the safari zoo last year.

Top News / World+Biz

lion / Pakistan / Lion Cub / Buffalo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

5h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

7h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

8h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation