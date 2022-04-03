Pakistan to work with Afghanistan, other neighbours to combat terrorism: Pak army chief

South Asia

Xinhua/UNB
03 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Pakistan to work with Afghanistan, other neighbours to combat terrorism: Pak army chief

Xinhua/UNB
03 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 11:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan is working with the Afghan caretaker government and other neighbours to ensure that terrorist groups are no longer allowed to use the territory of one country against another, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday.

"We are committed to preserving our gains against terrorism and a peaceful and prosperous West and South Asia is our goal," Bajwa said at the Islamabad Security Dialogue.

He said the conflict in Afghanistan for decades has created negative externalities and spillover effects, which have adversely impacted Pakistan's economy, society and security, adding that Pakistan continues to work closely with the international community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The army chief said it is the collective responsibility of the international community toward the people of Afghanistan to ensure that timely and adequate humanitarian aid flows into the country.

Instead of imposing sanctions that have never worked, the world must incentivize Afghans for their positive behavioural change, he added.

"Unfortunately, lack of financial flows and continued sanctions are creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," he said at the two-day security dialogue.

Pakistan believes that peace and stability in the wider region are prerequisites for achieving shared regional prosperity and development, the army chief said.

Regarding Pakistan-US relations, Bajwa said Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with the United States, but not at the cost of others.

"Pakistan is positioning itself as a melting pot for a positive global economic interest through our focus on connectivity, development and friendship," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Afghanistan / Terrorism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

26m | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

2h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

2h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

2h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

2h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

2h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

2h | Videos
Will Smith resigns from film academy

Will Smith resigns from film academy

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers